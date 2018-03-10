VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many people are helping donate for research in various ways. And in what might be one of the most extraordinary ways we've seen, a familiar face is standing out in the crowd again.

When we first met Captain Bill Price in April, he was practicing for 9/11 memorial stair climbs. This time, he’s taking us along with him as he warms up for a good cause. His warmup happens as the sun rises over Virginia Beach's Mount Trashmore.

Price starts his morning routine with 14 laps walking up and down the stairs... all while wearing full firefighter gear.

He does this warm up a couple times a week. "So, I'll do this, then I'll go to Planet Fitness after here and get on the treadmill,” while still geared up, Price said.

On that treadmill, each mile he does raises a dollar for breast cancer awareness and research.

Price told 13News Now that doesn't do the workout and warm up to get attention. He does it, for first responders who are alive and for those who passed away.

"For my job and stick around longer. My dad died, passed away from a heart attack after only six months of being a cop for 30 years, in New York,” said Price.

In his hand, he carries a flag with the name of every first responder who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Each of them had a story. Each of them had a family, you know."

He added his fellow first responders also keep him motivated to climb.

"That was my biggest thing trying to make it through my career, is I never have to come home with one less guy on my engine."

Price sees the climb as his way of doing more than writing a check. So far, he's done 17 memorial stair climbs and raised a little more than $20,000 for fallen firefighters' families.

So, this guy is doing double duty for breast cancer survivors and firefighters.

"This is what I want everybody to do, you know. Maybe not to have to experience it, but remember."

If you'd like to connect with him or help, you can visit the Up-110 Facebook page.

