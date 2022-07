The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, according to VBFD.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Dept. tackled a commercial fire Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 4900 block of Potomac Street just after 8 p.m. for a structure fire. That's right off of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, according to VBFD. The fire was under control in roughly 30 minutes.