VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wood-burning fireplace fire sparked a blaze in a Virginia Beach home on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m. the Virginia Beach Fire Department was called to a multifamily structure in the 1200 block of Naxera Circle located in the Rosemont Forrest South section of the city.

The fire was under control in about 45-minutes.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the accidental fire.

The fire department is reminding everyone that uses a fireplace to have the chimney cleaned and inspected every year. That will help prevent soot and creosol build-up and identify any problems with the chimney or fireplace that require repairs.

This yearly maintenance should be done before anyone uses their fireplace.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department also reminds everyone to dump fireplace ashes into a non-combustible container and allow those ashes to cool for at least 72-hours before disposing of them.