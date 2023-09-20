Firm gives 5/31 Memorial Committee update on permanent memorial

Clay Dills told the committee that after meeting with contractors and going over their budget, they'll be able to accomplish what they set out to do

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday afternoon, members of the 5/31 Memorial Committee met for the first time since choosing the team to design the memorial honoring the people killed in 2019.

It will honor the 12 people killed four years ago when a gunman opened fire at the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach.

Back in April, City Council and committee members approved Dills Architects as the design firm. Their design pulls together water and earth elements to honor the victims, survivors, and heroes impacted by the tragedy.

"I think in our heart of hearts that we got this right," said Mayor Bobby Dyer.

During Wednesday's meeting, Clay Dills told the committee that after meeting with contractors and going over their budget, they'll be able to accomplish what they set out to do.

"Let's remember what this is for," said Dills. "It's for the lives of these wonderful people."

The renderings we saw back in March were the early stages of the design from Virginia Beach based Dills Architects and SWA. At the time, the visuals brought many of the committee members to tears after 13 months of meetings and deliberation.

It features a "Survivor’s Grove" with Dogwood trees and forget-me-nots, as well as a “Hero Tree.”

"I felt like with Dills, they were so invested and knew some of the people, if not personally, just in passing," said committee member Cozy Livas.

Wednesday, Dills showed updated designs with a change in the fountain shape and the addition of the homage stones. The group also got to look at options that make up some of the smaller, yet significant details, like the materials and the font for the engravings.

Livas said she is still thrilled with what Dills has come up with.

"It was perfection. So I’m hoping if there’s any change it’s just changes for the better," she said. "That is what I’m most excited about, like just seeing what’s starting to be really finalized and really from paper to real life."

The goal over the next few weeks is to keep this project moving forward with a few more committee meetings, to hopefully break ground in the Spring.