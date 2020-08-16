First day of bridal gown giveaway for healthcare workers at Virginia Beach bridal salon

Ava Clara is giving away free gowns to 75 healthcare professionals who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner says it's a way to say thank you.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach bridal salon is doing something really big for some soon-to-be-bride’s big days.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal is giving away free wedding dresses to healthcare professionals who have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of giveaways was this morning.

Owner Alex Fleear said brides have about 30 minutes to look through about 100 dresses and pick the one they want.

“Hearing their stories and getting a little bit of an understanding of what has impacted them is kind of a huge amazing feeling today, of how much these gals deserve it," she said.

Skye Blanton is getting married on May 1. She’s an ICU nurse at St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield, Virginia.

“This is huge! Very excited. This is awesome,” Blanton said. “Actually me and another girl from the same ICU are both here today.”

She’s one of 75 other women getting free wedding dresses as part of the "Tulle 4 All Healthcare Workers Giveaway."

They’re all healthcare professionals from all over the country.

“We in fact have a gal today that’s coming from the USS Comfort," Fleear said. “We had ones in Florida and Texas that are really hard hit areas… Today we have one from Colorado, another from California.”

Fleear said the gowns were donated by designers and in some cases–former brides. She said she wanted to help brides who’ve worked so hard during the pandemic, have a dream wedding.

“They come out of this and have a little happy," she said. "Out of such a time of distress and unknowing that they know that they’re appreciated that our community standing behind them and we just thank them.”

For brides like Blanton, getting your dream gown for free is priceless.