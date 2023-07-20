First-ever Virginia Beach Carnival kicks off at the Oceanfront

Locals and visitors will be treated to colorful costumes, classic sounds of steel pan and drums, Caribbean cuisines, drinks, and a mega concert.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers are hoping to make it the largest Caribbean festival on the East Coast.

The first-ever Virginia Beach Carnival kicked off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday.

Carnival started as a Pagan festival in Ancient Egypt and has now evolved into a worldwide celebration of color, music, food, and fun today.

Locals and visitors will be treated to colorful costumes, classic sounds of steel pan and drums, Caribbean cuisines, drinks, and a mega concert.

“We are going to give you a little bit of everything,” said organizer Drew Smith, a native of Saint Thomas. “Every year we will add on.”

Smith says the four-day event has been six years in the making.

There will be global representation from Denmark, Japan, Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Antigua, Virgin Islands, Africa, London, and New York.

In his hometown of Saint Thomas, Carnival is treated like a national holiday…and it’s uninterrupted fun.

“In the Virgin Islands, they give everyone two weeks off with pay,” said Smith. “Just so that the Carnival can happen.”

Most of the fun will take place at the 24th Street stage at the Oceanfront.

Full list of events from the Virginia Beach Carnival website: