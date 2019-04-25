VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Drug Treatment Court hosted its first graduation on Thursday.

The goal of the program is to rehabilitate non-violent drug offenders and addicts and provide them with an alternative to prison in order to change their long-term behavior.

The screening for individuals in the program started on June 1, 2017, which included representatives from the Virginia Beach agencies Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Circuit Court, Probation and Parole, Department of Human Services, Public Defender’s Office, Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and City Attorney’s Office.

In order to qualify for the program, offenders must live in Virginia Beach, they cannot have supervision obligations outside of Virginia Beach, they cannot have a violent or weapons criminal history nor any prior convictions for Possession with Intent to Distribute drugs within the past 10 years, and they must have a previously suspended jail or prison sentence in excess of 12 months.

The selection process starts when an offender violates the terms of his or her probation. Once Probation and Parole makes a determination, at the time the violation is issued, that an offender is suitable for screening for the program, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office does an additional screening after the arrest on the violation.

There is also a therapeutic assessment done by the Drug Court Treatment Team, and the offender is then evaluated by the Drug Court Team for final determination of acceptance into the program.

The Virginia Beach Drug Treatment Court involves several phases which have specific requirements for advancement.

Offenders attend the VBDTC Docket in Circuit Court every Thursday at 2 p.m., report daily to their treatment provider, they must maintain employment, complete community service, and they must complete homework.

During the program, individuals cannot reside with other drug users, and they undergo frequent random drug testing. A positive drug screen or violation of a condition of the program can result in a variety of sanctions, including community service, jail time, or expulsion from the program.

The first graduation for the project was on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. in the Virginia Beach General District Court.