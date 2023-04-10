Fisherman finds body in Lake Smith in Virginia Beach, police say

A VBPD spokesperson says detectives are still working to identify the body and learn how the person died.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hours after a fisherman discovered a body in Lake Smith, it’s still unclear how this person died.

Officer Jude Brenya, a spokesperson with Virginia Beach police, said the fisherman found the body at around 2:30 p.m.

“They happened to come across this body and called it in for us to come check out,” Brenya said.

Crews blocked off a portion of the lake near Lakeview Drive for several hours. Wednesday evening, Brenya said a forensics crew was at the scene.

“We have our forensics unit out here that’s going to take some pictures to, you know, preserve the scene," he said.

Brenya said detectives are still working to identify the body and learn how the person died.

“First, figure out who this individual is and then, go from there. Try to see if there’s any missing person reports out there...anything out there to try and figure out and try to tell this story of what occurred,” Brenya said.

Neighbors told 13News Now crews at the scene that the portion of lake the body was found is fairly shallow.

“Just a few feet – three or four…There’s plenty of boats that come by, fish out there," said Andy, a neighbor.