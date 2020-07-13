Five displaced, one hospitalized after Virginia Beach town home fire

A report from the fire department said the fire was concentrated near the back of the town homes on Netherland Court, and was put out within 25 minutes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two town homes were damaged and five people were displaced after a fire in the Green Run area of Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Calls came in just before 7 p.m. that there was a fire in a multi-family building in the 1100 block of Netherland Court.

A report from the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire was concentrated near the back of the town homes, and was put out within 25 minutes.

One person was taken to a hospital for heat-related complications.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.