x
Five displaced, one hospitalized after Virginia Beach town home fire

A report from the fire department said the fire was concentrated near the back of the town homes on Netherland Court, and was put out within 25 minutes.
Credit: Ray P. Smith
Virginia Beach Fire crews battle fire at town home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two town homes were damaged and five people were displaced after a fire in the Green Run area of Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Calls came in just before 7 p.m. that there was a fire in a multi-family building in the 1100 block of Netherland Court. 

A report from the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire was concentrated near the back of the town homes, and was put out within 25 minutes. 

Credit: Ray P. Smith
Town home fire in the 1100 block of Netherland Court

One person was taken to a hospital for heat-related complications.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire department said the Red Cross had been told about the displaced people. 

