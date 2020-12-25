Five people, five animals displaced after house fire Christmas morning in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Fire Department crews arrived around 1:44 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 3500 block of Sandra Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family of five and their pets are displaced after a house fire early Christmas morning.

Virginia Beach Fire Department crews arrived around 1:44 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 3500 block of Sandra Lane. That's in the Sherry Park division of the city.

Crews could see fire coming out of the home's two windows. The fire was also found in the house's attic and a bedroom.

The fire was under control by 1:52 a.m.

In total five people and five animals were displaced. Only one person was home at the time. The resident was alerted of the fire by a smoke detector.