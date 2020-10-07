Five people hurt following deck collapse in Sandbridge

Virginia Beach EMS says all five patients have non-life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday evening after a deck collapsed in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.

According to Police Dispatch, the accident happened in the 3600 block of Sandfiddler Road.

Virginia Beach EMS reports Sandbridge Lifeguard Supervisors were the first to arrive on-scene, quickly following by the Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS personnel.

Officials said all five people are expected to be OK.