Five Virginia Beach public libraries reopening with coronavirus regulations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City officials have found a way to safely reopen Virginia Beach public libraries to the public even as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the city.

All 10 branches of the Virginia Beach public library system have been closed since March due to the pandemic.

Starting on July 20, five of the 10 locations will be open. Those include the Bayside, Central, Kempsville, Princess Anne and Wahab Public Law Library branches.

Visitors can browse and check out materials, use computers and printers and apply for library cards. In-person services, however, are limited to those activities. People can still opt to check out books using the pickup options online.

Four other locations -- Great Neck, Oceanfront, Pungo-Blackwater and Windsor Woods -- are scheduled to reopen next month on August 10. That reopening date could change in response to COVID-19. The remaining branch which is the Tidewater Community College (TCC) and City Joint-Use Library will remain closed until further notice.

As for safety precautions, city officials will be implementing the following regulations at each open location:

Limited numbers of people will be admitted in the libraries at a time, based on building size.

Customers will be asked to keep visits to one hour to maximize access for all residents.

Staff and customers must wear masks inside libraries.

Signs and decals will reiterate CDC guidelines for social distancing and hand washing.

Spaces and furnishings inside the libraries may be unavailable, including the children’s rooms at Kempsville and Princess Anne libraries and the teen room at Central Library.

Aisles and pathways in the buildings may be marked for one-way travel.

Sneeze guards are being added at customer service stations.

Increased cleaning and sanitizing practices are being implemented.