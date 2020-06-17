Five years later, Virginia Beach woman remembers her sister killed in Charleston mass shooting

Cynthia Hurd, along with eight others, was shot and killed by a white supremacist while attending Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach resident Jackie Jones has a message for her sister:

"Dear Cynthia. Another anniversary is here and it hasn't gotten any easier."

It's been five years since Cynthia Hurd was shot and killed, along with eight others, as they stood during Bible study in Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

June 17, 2015, is a day Jones said evil walked into the church.

Self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylan Roof was sentenced to death after pleading guilty to the mass murder.

In the aftermath of that racial attack, South Carolina state lawmakers yielded to pressure to finally remove the Confederate flag waving above the statehouse grounds. Photos of Roof holding a Confederate flag had gone viral.

The grim anniversary comes amid renewed calls to remove Confederate symbols across Virginia and the South as hundreds of thousands of protesters take to the streets fighting against racial injustice, following the murder of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis by a White police officer.

The cry for racial reconciliation following Charleston's mass shooting duplicates a call being projected today.

As dozens of loved ones and dignitaries -- including former Vice President Joe Biden -- pay tribute to Hurd, who was a librarian and the backbone of her family, Jones is proud of the legacy Hurd leaves behind.

She shared words she has for her sister with 13News Now, as if she could write her a letter.