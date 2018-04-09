Virginia Beach (WVEC) — In the upcoming week, the sight of smoke and jets over NAS Oceana's airfield should not alarm Virginia Beach residents.

To prepare for the 2018 NAS Oceana Air Show, pilots will be using F/A-18 Hornets to conduct flight demonstration training. The jets will be performing acrobatic maneuvers directly over the airfield, but the jet sounds are expected to be louder during these practices.

According to public affairs, NAS Oceana will also be conducting a controlled burn of the airfield's vegetation and residents may see smoke coming from the area.

The 75th Annual NAS Oceana Air Show will take place on September 22 and 23.

