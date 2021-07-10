Flood mitigation referendum passes in Virginia Beach

The program will cost $567.5 million, and will work to speed up flooding mitigation efforts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from October 7, 2021.

Virginia Beach residents have voted in favor of a flood protection referendum in the city.

During the election Tuesday, residents voted to adopt a $567.5 million policy that would speed up flooding mitigation efforts in the area.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here for results of Virginia and North Carolina elections

"This amount is intended to accelerate the projects that are listed in a 10-year program that otherwise would take 40 years," said Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Ron Williams.

Residents will see an increased property tax, with that money going towards 21 different projects in six of the most vulnerable areas of Virginia Beach.

The projects are meant to improve drainage, infrastructure, and marsh conditions.

Individuals and families living in medium value homes can expect an increase of $10 to $14 monthly on their property taxes.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections website, 70.56% of voters voted in favor of the referendum while 29.44% were against it.

Prior to the election, city leaders held flood program information sessions so residents could ask questions and learn more about the projects.

The sessions also gave the city the opportunity to share findings from an Old Dominion University economics report.

"The analysis suggests that for every dollar you invest, you avoid approximately $13 in damages and $19 in total damages to the economy of Virginia Beach," said Dr. Bob McNab, a professor of economics at ODU.