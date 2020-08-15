x
Virginia Beach

Flooding hits areas of Virginia Beach after flood advisory issued

Areas of Virginia Beach including Windsor, Primrose, Holland Road and other neighborhoods have reported standing water on roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A flood advisory has been issued in the city of Virginia Beach until 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Areas of the city are already seeing standing water and flooding on roads and neighborhoods.

Residents sent 13News Now photos of flooded streets. Viewer Linda Brooks captured the flooded streets at the Bow Creek Recreation Center off Club House Road.

Credit: Linda Brooks
Credit: Linda Brooks

The rain totals since 7 a.m. from Lynn Shores to the Oceanfront ranged from 1 inch to more than 3 inches, according to 13News Now meteorologist Payton Domschke.

The distance between the two locations is about 7 miles but there was a large difference between the rainfall totals.

Credit: 13News Now

PHOTOS: Flooding in Virginia Beach, August 15, 2020

1 / 9
Kimberly Riddick
Viewer Kimberly Riddick shared these photos taken on Princess Anne Road off Victoria Drive in Virginia Beach. (August 15, 2020)

This is a breaking weather story. We'll keep you updated as more information comes in.

