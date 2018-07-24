PUNGO, Va. (WVEC) — Yards and streets in Pungo were flooded from Monday's storm, making it difficult for residents to get around.

“If you don’t have a truck you cannot get out. You can’t go to work, you can’t go to school,” said Lynn Aamodt.

The only way in and out of Aamodt’s house is West Landing Road, which was more like West Landing River on Monday. The water was about knee deep in some places.

“This is fairly bad. A couple times a year the wind blows in from the south and we get heavy rains, and it gets really bad,” said Aamodt.

Fortunately, Aamodt has a truck, but not all her neighbors do.

“I have a neighbor right now that has young children and her husband is gone and needs groceries, so I’m going to take my truck and run to the grocery store for her,” said Aamodt.

Caitlyn Nelson’s family has lived off West Landing Road their entire lives. She said the key for residents to leave the area is to get out before it even starts to rain.

“They’ll leave their cars at neighbors houses at the other side of the woodline, and then they’ll walk through the water with boots on just so they can go to work,” said Nelson.

Yards throughout Pungo were also experiencing flooding. With more rain in the forecast, residents are worried the water will only keep rising.

“It’s just getting worse and worse. When I was a kid it never flooded this bad, and it’s going to rain tonight, tomorrow, Thursday, Friday, wait until the wind keeps blowing, it’s going to be pretty bad,” said Pungo resident, Cody Chaplain.

Chaplain blames the flooding on drainage issues caused by all the new developments that have sprung up in Pungo over the past several years.

“More buildings, more houses, more development, more and more stuff out here. We need to keep Pungo green, keep all these open areas like they are supposed to be,” said Chaplain.

