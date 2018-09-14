VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — While the strongest winds of Hurricane Florence stayed to the south of Hampton Roads, the early morning gusts were enough to keep one Virginia Beach Oceanfront landmark on the move.

The Ferris wheel located at 15th Street spun steadily Friday morning as Florence made its way onshore in North Carolina.

City spokesperson Drew Lankford confirmed with Virginia Beach Emergency Operations that the wheel is, in fact, supposed to be spinning in the storm.

He couldn’t say whether this was a storm-specific setting, or if it’s always set to spin if it’s windy, but earlier this year 13News Now reported the wheel had spun on its own from the winds of a Nor'easter.

Don’t worry, the #VBoceanfront ferris wheel isn’t spinning as fast as it looks in the pic, but it’s definitely rolling. I checked in with @CityofVaBeach to see if this is normal. I’ll let you know when I find out. @13NewsNow #13StormMode #florence pic.twitter.com/TNno3fjveb — Philip Townsend 13News Now (@13PhilipT) September 14, 2018

