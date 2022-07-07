Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach

On a first-come, first-serve basis, families in need can get free groceries and educational resources for their children.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022.

Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store.

This reality, combined with the fact that the school year is right around the corner, has the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and partnering organizations wanting to help.

On August 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Virginia Beach residents in need can come to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater for a drive-thru event.

With help from the American Rescue Act money for the city, the food bank will be able to give 60 pounds of fresh and canned foods to each resident who arrives on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We could not possibly stage an event of this magnitude without the continued assistance of dedicated volunteers,” said Foodbank President & CEO Christopher Tan.

“We’ve been dealing with unprecedented demand for more than two years now, and I am simply amazed by the continued dedication and support we receive from these remarkable people.”

Volunteers from the USS Iwo Jima, GrowSmart Virginia Beach, Avalon Bay, Panera Bread and Revival Center Virginia will help this distribution event.

According to the food bank, they anticipate being able to help approximately 2,000 households.

But it's true when they say that a nourished mind is a happy mind.

“In keeping with the Foodbank’s mission to both feed the line and end the line, we are especially pleased to partner with GrowSmart to address one of the root causes of food insecurity, that being education,” Tan said.