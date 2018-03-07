Virginia Beach, VA. (WVEC)—Park Rangers at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach are urging visitors not to leave behind any food scraps on trails or campgrounds.

The food is attracting coyotes to the area.

It’s peak season for campers, which means leftovers sitting around the campgrounds makes it easier for coyotes and other wildlife to access the food.

One visitor, Alex Klimov, traveled from Ontario, Canada to camp at First Landing State Park.

"I’m gonna say to him, ‘Get out of my food. Don't touch! It's mine’,” he joked.

Chief Park Ranger Jennifer Huggins said the coyotes have been lurking through the park for years, but it’s happening more often. Over time, coyotes have become more accustomed to living among humans.

“They find easy sources of food. That’s one of the things that makes that transition happen,” said Huggins.

When coyotes have easy access to our food, it could even put the wild animals in danger.

"We definitely want them to keep a lot of their wild characteristics and not become too comfortable for people," said Huggins. "They get hit by cars more often, they can get sick from being too close, and around populations [and] it affects the natural ecosystem and those food webs and that can become out of balance."

While some may find it exciting to spot a wild animal, campers should never leave food out for them, whether it’s on accident or on purpose. Park rangers ask that visitors dispose of their leftover food correctly in the trash bins placed throughout the park.

