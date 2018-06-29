VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to track down the person(s) responsible for stealing a food truck off church property in Virginia Beach last week.

According to police, the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Church of Ascension. Officers were notified about the theft on Thursday, June 21.

"La Cucina Di Sophia" is written on one side of the food truck and "A Taste of Italy" is written on the other side.

There are also green, white and red Italian flag logos on the sides and back door.

It bears a VA license tag of CT753644. If you see this trailer, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

PHOTOS: Food truck stolen from church parking lot in Va. Beach

PHOTOS: Food truck stolen from church parking lot in Va. Beach Police are working to track down the person(s) responsible for stealing a food truck off church property in Virginia Beach last week. 01 / 04 Police are working to track down the person(s) responsible for stealing a food truck off church property in Virginia Beach last week. 01 / 04

© 2018 WVEC