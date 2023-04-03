Feeding families: Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event in Virginia Beach ahead of Easter holiday

The Foodbank said it has enough to provide up to 2,500 households with 60 pounds of fresh and canned foods.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Easter is this upcoming weekend, and as food prices continue to soar, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore wants to help you put meals on your table this spring season.

On April 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans United Homes Loan Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, you can hop into line with your car on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Foodbank says it has enough supplies to provide up to 2,500 households with 60 pounds of fresh and canned foods.