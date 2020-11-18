Foot traffic continues in Virginia Beach shoe shop, despite pandemic

Alex's Shoe Shop is standing strong in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach as businesses across the nation struggle in the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from September 2019.

As businesses are forced to close down due to the pandemic, Alex's Shoe Shop says business is still going well with their loyal customers.

Alex's Shoe Shop is nestled between stores at the Hilltop West Shopping Center where it's been since 1973. Throughout the decades, owner Alex Bredogolos says he's been through a lot with his business, but nothing like the pandemic.

"I love my business," said Bredogolos. The 90-year-old shoe cobbler says after his wife passed five years ago, he didn't want to just sit in his house. He wanted to keep busy at the shop.

One customer, Josh Coe, came in on Wednesday and said he's been going to the store for more than 10 years.

"I bring my boots and my wife brings her shoes in. He does terrific work," said Coe.

eWhile Alex's Shoe Shop operates in a very old fashion, it seems to surprisingly be surviving well in a modern pandemic. Alex says the secret to his success is honesty as well as the loyal customers.

"Never lie in your job," said Bredogolos. "No lie to the customer."