VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I want to know what love is, I want you to show me."

Foreigner is showing Virginia Beach what love is by bringing their Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour with Kansas and Europe to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach in August!

The event will take place on August 26 at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Virginia Beach Amphitheater offers $199 Lawn Pass for admission to all 2020 summer concerts

RELATED: Journey announced tour stop in Virginia Beach

Public ticket sales are on Friday 1/17 at 10 a.m. General parking is included in the ticket sales. Click here for more information.