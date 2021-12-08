Former delegate appointed to fill vacant Virginia Beach City Council seat

City council unanimously selected Rocky Holcomb, a former state delegate, to fill the Kempsville seat vacated after Jessica Abbott resigned last month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Kempsville seat on the Virginia Beach City Council is no longer empty.

On Thursday, dozens of speakers showed up to comment on the final three candidates. In the end, city council unanimously selected Rocky Holcomb, a former state delegate, to fill the spot temporarily.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood nominated him.

Holcomb replaces Jessica Abbott, who stepped down last month due to health reasons.

City leaders hoped to have a special election to permanently fill the seat this November, but a federal court recently ruled the current election system is illegal, because it prevented minority groups from electing candidates of their choice. A federal appeals court also sided against the city.

Prior to Holcomb's appointment, Mayor Boby Dyer recently said the person selected could serve until November 2022, because the special election isn't allowed.