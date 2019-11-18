VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach official has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of misusing city funds.

62-year-old Warren Harris is facing 14 felony charges of embezzlement. Harris is the former Director of Economic Development for the City of Virginia Beach.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office, Harris is charged with:

Embezzlement >=$200; Embezzlement by Public Officer; Obtain Money/Property by False Pretense >$200 (Date of offense range: 1/30/18-4/17/18)

Embezzlement >=$500; Embezzlement by Public Officer (Date of offense: 8/13/18)

Embezzlement >=$500; Embezzlement by Public Officer; Use Public Assets for Personal Purposes >$1,000 within 12 months (Date of offense: 7/23/18)

Embezzlement >=$200; Embezzlement by Public Officer (Date of offense range: 3/5/18-4/3/18)

Embezzlement >=$200; Embezzlement by Public Officer (Date of offense: 7/31/16-10/11/16)

Embezzlement >=$200; Embezzlement by Public Officer (Date of offense: 6/7/18-7/9/18)

The threshold for felony embezzlement changed from $200 to $500 on July 1, 2018. The amounts listed in the above charges to this change into account.

Harris is not in custody at this time.

