Former EMT for Sentara Healthcare subsidiary to serve 1 year for child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial story which was written on October 14, 2019.

An EMT who worked as a Sentara subsidiary for over 15 years was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison on Tuesday for possession of child pornography, with 17 of those years suspended.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, this means he will serve one year in total, with a 5-year probation period afterward and a requirement to participate in "sex offender treatment."

When he's released from prison, if he violates the law again, he will be required to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Alexander Bowling was arrested in Virginia Beach in October of 2019 after a search warrant revealed explicit photos of children on his home computers.

A statement provided by a Sentara Healthcare spokesperson in 2019 said that Bowling would be placed on administrative leave until a verdict had been reached.

He pleaded guilty to this charge on May 19, 2021.

Bowling was originally scheduled for his sentencing in August of 2021, but it was postponed multiple times due to medical evaluations and a surgery he needed.