Former KISS member and co-founder hosting free concert in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for KISS, is performing a free concert in Virginia Beach Wednesday evening.

Frehley co-founded the band in 1974 but, he hasn't been a member of KISS since 2002, when he left his second tenure with the band. He's had the most successful solo career of any member- current or former, according to the bio on Virginia Beach's event page.

Special guest Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos will also be performing.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at 17th Street Park.

The venue allows blankets, towels, beach chairs, small coolers, and outside food and drink, but does not allow alcohol, open containers, bicycles, pets, or professional camera or video equipment.