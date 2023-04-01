Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent more families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

Fairfax claims he has what is believed to be a copy of the gunman’s laptop hard drive.

Families of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims are now represented by former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

According to Fairfax, he’s representing the estates of Kate Nixon, Michelle “Missy” Langer, Joshua Hardy, and Laquita Brown. All four died in the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Fairfax also said he has what is believed to be a copy of the gunman’s laptop hard drive.

Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler claims to have the gunman's laptop after a deed transferring ownership of the gunman's condo to the estate of one of the shooting victims.

Convirs-Fowler said while cleaning the condo to be sold, the shooting victim’s sister found a hard drive, disks, and a laptop – and turned it over to Convirs-Fowler.