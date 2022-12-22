Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim

There is no word on whether Jason Nixon plans to file a lawsuit, but he still seeks justice for his wife's death.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.

Jason Nixon is still looking for justice in the shooting death of his wife, who was one of 12 people killed in 2019 by a co-worker at the municipal center.

In a recent interview, Nixon told 13News Now he has always believed the tragedy was preventable if more attention would have been paid to what he believes were signs of mental health issues with the city engineer who pulled the trigger.

"I'm really tired of hearing about condolences and heartfelt sorries and flowers. That doesn't do anything for me and my family. My goal is to make sure this doesn't happen to another family again," Nixon said.

Fairfax helped negotiate a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit filed against the city of Virginia Beach by Donovon Lynch's father, Wayne Lynch.

Donovon was shot and killed by an officer in 2021 at the Oceanfront. A joint statement between the Lynch estate and the city acknowledges that "a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death that night – which in hindsight should never have occurred .."