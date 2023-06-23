Former Virginia Beach Mayor Bob Jones passes away

Robert "Bob" Jones served as mayor of Virginia Beach from 1986 to 1988.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach mayor has passed away.

Robert "Bob" Jones served as mayor from 1986 to 1988. He also sat on the city council and led the city's development authority and beautification commission.

Jones died surrounded by family on June 3. He was 87 years old.

"Bob Jones was a remarkable man, a remarkable human being," current Mayor Bobby Dyer said to 13News Now on Friday. "He was always an advocate of taking Virginia Beach to the next level, and he was very, very much a part of the foundation of what our city is today."