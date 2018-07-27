VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The former mayor of Virginia Beach has landed back at his old employer.

Will Sessoms will be the director of Towne Vacations. The job entails working with resort properties. He stepped down as mayor earlier this year to get back into the private sector. Up until now, no one knew where he'd end up.

Sessoms used to be the president and CEO of TowneBank Financial Services Group. He resigned a few years ago.

Sessoms was convicted on a conflict of interest charge while he was mayor. There was a city council vote on a project TowneBank financed. Sessoms said he didn't realize the company had a connection to the project at the time of the vote.

