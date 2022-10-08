Former Virginia Beach police chief, local pastor lead task force to 'build a better city'

Born from a regionwide effort in hopes to curb youth violence, a task force in Virginia Beach finds itself under the helm of a familiar face.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A youth violence prevention task force in the City of Virginia Beach acts as one piece of a regionwide effort.

It is a direct byproduct of mayors from the Seven Cities coming together, as each locality grapples with rising crime and gun violence.

During an informal council session in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, leaders in the Resort City shared part of their approach while searching for solutions.

Jim Cervera hung up his hat as police chief more than two years ago, but his service carries on in another way. The retired top cop along with Enoch Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Michael Daniels are at the helm, as co-chairs, galvanizing discussions.

They got together with leaders of departments, including education, human services, law enforcement and libraries.

"We had a great discussion. Most people said, 'We want to lower crime. We want to reduce, especially violent criminal activity.' No, that's what we are going to do. We honed in on the why. We're going to build a better city," said Cervera.

He also said they wanted to identify which programs are already in place.

"Our city is way ahead of the curve. That doesn't mean that we rest on our laurels, nor does it mean that we stop going forward."

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson said that multiple leaders from Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and Virginia Beach Police Department are visiting Los Angeles, in part, to assess its Summer Night Lights outreach.

"We want to see first-hand some of the programs they're doing that's making a difference in their community," said Wilson, who also serves as task force liaison.

Cervera said they also acknowledge that the bracket of "crime-prone age" goes beyond 18.

"So, what we're going to try and look at is, how do we get our young men and women into activities that reinforce those beautiful, positive value systems that we have as a country?"

Cervera and Wilson both recognize real change won't come overnight.

"It's going to take a while, but I'm happy that we're doing something about it," the vice mayor said.

"I really do think our city will move forward on it," the former police chief added, when talking about crime prevention.

As for the next phase, Cervera said he and Daniels will host discussions on the ground, in neighborhoods and houses of worship.

"And say to our citizens, 'What are you looking for? How do you identify the problem?' And ah yes, the most important thing, 'How are we going to work together?'" Cervera posed.

They could begin those community discussions toward the end of August. A schedule is being ironed out.