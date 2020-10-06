x
Foul play not suspected after body pulled from water in Virginia Beach

The body was found floating in a reservoir near Centre Pointe Drive. Virginia Beach police do not believe foul play is a factor.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police do not believe foul play is a factor after a body was pulled from the water Wednesday morning.

Police received a report of a body seen floating in a reservoir near the 300 block of Centre Pointe Drive. That's off of South Independence Boulevard.

The body was found and pulled from the water. 

Virginia Beach Fire Department assisted police officers in recovering the body.

Police said the case is under investigation. They do not believe foul play is suspected.

