VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Roy Mitchell has been found safe Sunday morning, police said.

Virginia Beach Police Department sent out a release Saturday evening asking for the public's help to locate the missing elderly male they said was in need of medication.

Previously:

Roy Mitchell is a white male, 74 years old and was last seen by his family around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

He may be wearing glasses, dark shorts and a red T-shirt while driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with OHIO license plates: GXK-4627.

If you see Mr. Mitchell, the Virginia Beach Police Department asks that you call the VBPD non-emergency line at 757-385-5000 to let them know.

