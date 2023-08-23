4 children and 5 adults displaced after house fire in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Fire Department says they dispatched a unit to Burton Station Road at about 11:48 a.m. When they arrived they saw heavy smoke.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach house fire has displaced five people and four children after a house fire around noon on Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Fire Department says they dispatched a unit to 5800 Burton Station Road at about 11:48 a.m. When they arrived 6 minutes later they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story house.

The fire was marked as under control just before 12:10 p.m. There were no injuries to residents, firefighters, or pets.

The Red Cross is assisting with accommodating the multiple people displaced.