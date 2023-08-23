x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

4 children and 5 adults displaced after house fire in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Fire Department says they dispatched a unit to Burton Station Road at about 11:48 a.m. When they arrived they saw heavy smoke.

More Videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach house fire has displaced five people and four children after a house fire around noon on Wednesday. 

Virginia Beach Fire Department says they dispatched a unit to 5800 Burton Station Road at about 11:48 a.m. When they arrived 6 minutes later they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story house.

The fire was marked as under control just before 12:10 p.m. There were no injuries to residents, firefighters, or pets. 

The Red Cross is assisting with accommodating the multiple people displaced. 

The fire is currently under investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out