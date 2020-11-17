Four nonprofit groups offer pandemic relief to Virginia Beach residents, small businesses

Many people are still in need of assistance due to COVID-19. The Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership is providing resources to the impacted community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents and small businesses in the Virginia Beach area can look forward to receiving extra help after many were hit hard from COVID-19.

Four nonprofit groups across Hampton Roads are teaming up for the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership. Each of them is providing a number of resources to assist the thousands of people affected by coronavirus.

“Virginia Beach has created a variety of programs to help our residents and business owners cope with the challenges of the pandemic, and we wanted to extend the assistance even further, " said Mayor Bobby Dyer. "We are delighted that these partner agencies have come together to serve our community through this new collaboration."

To help the impacted communities, the nonprofit partners are evenly splitting up an $8 million fund from Virginia Beach City Council. The fund was approved on October 20.

“This integrated partnership brings together the collective strengths and experience of our organizations to best serve our community,” said Michele Anderson, President & CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads. “We are proud to be working with our colleagues on such an important initiative to help the residents and businesses of Virginia Beach. This is truly collaboration at its best.”

Financial assistance -- including help with rent, mortgage, utilities, childcare, and health -- is being provided by the United Way of South Hampton Roads. They said they're also helping to pay outstanding balances.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is focusing on getting meals on the table. They will be buying food to give out at feeding sites and are working to make deliveries to those who can't come to pick up.

Getting people back to work is also on the agenda, and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council is making it possible. They are offering education, training, and apprenticeship opportunities to help with job placement.

LISC Hampton Roads is giving $10,000 grants to small businesses. Their priority is to help small, women-owned, and minority businesses with expenses. LISC grants will be awarded as early as January 18, once applications are reviewed.