VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people need a place to stay after a fire broke out in their home on New Year's Eve.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Alcott Road. The fire started inside the house's attached garage.

Everyone was outside by the time firefighters arrived. The homeowner burned his arm and suffered smoke inhalation trying to put out the fire himself. He was treated at the scene by EMS and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The fire was contained to the garage and fully extinguished by 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.