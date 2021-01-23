Four people, three dogs displaced after house fire in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said when it got to the scene it found heavy smoke coming from the carport area of the house.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents of a home in Sandbridge had to evacuate when their house caught on fire Saturday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it was called on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 6:36 a.m. about a house fire on the 2900 block of Sand Bend Road.

When fire crews got to the scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the carport area of the house.

Firefighters said everyone who was inside of the home was able to safely exit, including three dogs and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control by 7:09 a.m.

VBFD called the Red Cross to assist the four people and three dogs who were displaced from their home.