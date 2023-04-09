Four people treated for exposure to narcotics at the Virginia Beach Jail Sunday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people - two sheriff's deputies and two inmates - had to be treated at a hospital after they were reportedly exposed to narcotics at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center Sunday morning.



According to a Tweet from the Sheriff's Office, they had to cancel inmate visitation Sunday.



They reported later that the incident has been cleared, but remains under investigation. They said that all the people involved were expected to be OK, and that inmate visitation would resume as normal on Monday morning.



There was no information provided about where the narcotics came from such as if they were smuggled into the jail or if they were on the person of someone being booked into the facility. They also didn't say what type of narcotics were involved.