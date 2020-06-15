Four shootings in about two weeks at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach police responded to four shootings near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, in just about two weeks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People are taking to social media to vocalize their safety concerns over the rash of violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that began on May 31 and has carried over into June.

The two most recent ones were both triple shootings.

Virginia Beach Police officials say the interim police chief plans to brief city council on plans related to the recent violence, at the 1:00 city council meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said he’s aware of the rash of shootings that happened at the Oceanfront and he hears the community’s concerns over safety there. Dyer said he has had conversations with Interim Chief Tony Zucaro.

"They are moving their police presence and intervening," Dyer said. "But I’ll tell you what, I couldn’t be prouder of our Police Department when you think about that these men and women work 24/7."

He said he thinks the violence is not necessarily due to one thing people are experiencing right now, like coronavirus. However, he said when the community is able to have organized events, crime tends to slow down.

Dyer said, “And we are going through national turmoil right now, but I have confidence that we can bounce back when we are allowed to assemble again, we were allowed to have Something in the Water again.”

For businesses at the Oceanfront like Beachwear on 17th, these shootings hit too close to home. Employee Galit Beck said she was working inside the store when a bullet from the triple shooting on Sunday hit their window.

“The glass shattered on the iron and we all went to the back,” said Beck.

Beck said she had to duck for her life.

“I got lucky on this one. But you never know. I mean, it’s like every week and we worry about if it’s going to be our life in danger. Is it going to be your window in danger? Is it going to be other people in danger? It’s just too much,” said Beck.

The store owner said he just replaced the window after protesters broke it on May 31. Now some businesses tell us they’re closing earlier over safety concerns.

“We are going to work hard to rekindle that trust between store owners, the public, and everybody that brings us together in a sense of community,” said Mayor Dyer.