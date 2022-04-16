Free eye exams for service animals across Hampton Roads offered in May

May is National Service Dog Eye Examination Month, and a Virginia Beach veterinarian is offering free eye screenings for Hampton Roads area service animals.

It's no secret that service animals make a huge difference in both the lives of their owners and the well-being of their communities.

From assisting the blind to helping law enforcement locate drugs or rescue missing persons, they're a necessity. This means that good health is vital.

May is National Service Dog Eye Examination Month, and a Virginia Beach veterinarian is offering free eye screenings for Hampton Roads area service animals who schedule an appointment by April 30.

“The screenings allow us to look for signs of ocular disease early so that we can start therapy as soon as possible,” said Dr. Heather Brookshire, who owns and operates Animal Vision Center of Virginia (AVCVA).

“This early detection allows service animals to go about their important work without missing a beat.”

AVCVA is resuming their annual tradition of offering these screenings on a wider scale after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We offer free screenings for qualified service animals year-round, so we were able to host these appointments utilizing our COVID protocols throughout the year,” Brookshire said.

“Still, we are super excited to welcome new furry faces needing exams in May, while educating the public about the importance of preventive eye care.”