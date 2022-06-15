Free ride share program coming to Virginia Beach Friday

The city will spend $550,000 to fund five Tesla Model X cars from the Freebee fleet in Virginia Beach for a year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting Friday, people in Virginia Beach will have a new, free public transportation option to take them around the city's resort area.

The city of Virginia Beach will pay $550,000 to bring five Tesla Model X's from the Freebee ride share fleet to Virginia Beach for a year, the city said.

The move is part of the city's Resort Area Mobility Plan.

Virginia Beach is the first city outside of Florida to partner with Freebee.

Rides in the vehicles are free for users and can be hailed via the Freebee app.

Because it is a ride share program, users may be in cars with other users going to or coming from similar areas.

The vehicles will take people wherever they want to go for free within its operation boundaries and will operate from 11a.m. to 11p.m. seven days a week, the city said.

The vehicles can take passengers as far as: Atlantic Avenue in the East; Birdneck Road in the West; 42nd Street in the North; General Booth Boulevard in the South.

“It’s a priority for the City to provide alternative public transportation options for residents and visitors to conveniently access everything the resort area has to offer,” Robert Fries, Virginia Beach parking manager, said.

"The logistical and environmental benefits of the service will hopefully further enhance the oceanfront experience for users.”