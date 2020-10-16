FRIDAY FLAVOR: Callicoon Kitchen in Virginia Beach

The healthy options aren't the only benefit, everything in Callicoon Kitchen is under $10 making it easy on your wallet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During the pandemic, finding healthy places to eat out can sometimes prove to be a challenge. Callicoon Kitchen in Virginia Beach opened their doors in the middle of the shutdown, with one goal in mind: help others.

Owner and founder, Ron Badach made the decision to serve all plant-based options.

"It's because of a love for animals, but also a love for people and their health," says Badach.

The Badach's moved to Virginia Beach from Callicoon, New York. They brought pieces of their Callicoon home with them to incorporate into their restaurant.

“We took our door, those are shutters on the outside of our old farmhouse, the chairs on the front porch,” says Badach.

Creating a home in the middle of the pandemic. Baddach says it was the perfect time, "We don’t think there could’ve been a better time to open a restaurant for what we do during this type of environment.”

Creating a place to think about your health while ordering takeout. The healthy options aren't the only benefit, everything in Callicoon Kitchen is under $10 making it easy on your wallet. If you are on the go, they have a marketplace inside. Perfect for an easy lunch. Dinner portions are also available if you need something quick for the whole family. To find out more click here.