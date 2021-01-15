FRIDAY FLAVOR: Citrus puts a twist on brunch

We know breakfast for dinner, but Citrus in Virginia Beach is offering dinner for brunch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Citrus is Virginia Beach is working to change your idea of brunch. Owners, Lance and Cheri Shores decided to create “Citrus” when they realized breakfast needed a side of dinner.

“We wanted to change the whole ballgame about breakfast,” says Lance.

They decide to take their knowledge of fine dining to a new level and incorporate it with a breakfast menu. Instead of eggs benedict, here you will get softshell benedict or a steak benedict.

They also serve unique items like sweet potato biscuits, loaded grits with ham, jalapenos, bacon, topped with an over-medium egg.

“This is an untapped market, a new concept,” says Cheri. “You can come in and the things you can enjoy for dinner, you can enjoy in the daytime."

When you walk inside the restaurant the colors are bright and vibrant. It feels fresh and clean and that’s the theme here, that’s why they chose the name Citrus.

“It was a single word that was just fresh and bright and that’s what you can expect with your experience,” says Cheri.

This is also an experience that leaves no stone unturned. A hot trend right now is what people call hot cocoa bombs. It’s a little chocolate ball with hot cocoa fixings inside. When hot milk is poured over the ball it explodes with flavor and hot cocoa goodness.

Citrus caught on to the trend and now Cheri makes hot cocoa bombs by hand every day. Some are classic cocoa, some are filled with booze and some are meant to brighten up a cup of coffee.

“It’s something new, it's fun and you’ve gotta be creative in your business,” says Lance.

Citrus is fun, creative, and community-focused. The Shores tell me they want to uplift local businesses by buying as much produce from locals as they can and being able to help their restaurant cohorts during this tough time. They also just want Citrus to feel at home by simply sharing a smile.

“You don’t know who’s walking through that door. They could be having the worst day of their life and you could change that instantly by just giving them a little customer service,” says Lance.