FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gerald's Ice Cream Bar in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gerald’s old-fashioned ice cream shop made the bold move to open during the pandemic.

The owner and the business namesake, Gerald Einhorn, is a retired dentist and a former restaurant owner turned ice cream guru.

Einhorn’s love for ice cream drives his passion, but his knowledge in science brings his dream to life.

At Gerald’s they use liquid nitrogen to freeze the ice cream, a fast process creating a smooth, rich outcome.

"It freezes fast, the faster you freeze the ice cream the smoother it is," Einhorn said.

The No. 1 seller on the menu oddly enough is classic vanilla ice cream, but the flavors are endless and new ones are being created every day. Some unique flavors include Ube, Bourbon Butterscotch, Chocolate Decancy, and the list goes on.

“When I’m creating an ice cream, that is my favorite,” Einhorn adds.

Ice cream isn’t the only thing on the menu at Gerald’s. They sell cake, cookies, chocolates, floats and so much more. There are vegan options as well.

Gerald’s is located at 1612 Laskin Road, Suite 770 in Virginia Beach.