VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Do you crave something sweet like a doughnut, cookies or even soft-serve ice cream? My Vegan Sweet Tooth in Virginia Beach has you covered—and it's all vegan.

My Vegan Sweet Tooth started in Tonya Deveau's home back in 2011 and by 2015, it was a full-blown vegan bakery.

"My kids were actually selling cookies in the neighborhood to raise money for animals and the neighbors loved it so much, of course, we didn't tell them that it was vegan," she said.

"We don't use any additives or preservatives or anything like that. Everything is 100 percent from scratch."

All the recipes are her own.

"Our biggest sellers are the cinnamon rolls and we actually have some pumpkin ones today to celebrate the fall," Deveau said.

Tonya is a huge animal lover, all of the tips that the bakery makes goes to local animal charities, and you can find My Vegan Sweet Tooth goods in several shops around town.

Plus, a diner may soon be in the works.

"We actually do have pop-ups every month with diner food. We test it out and get feedback, so we are slowly building a menu."

MORE FRIDAY FLAVOR

RELATED: FRIDAY FLAVOR: Scoot's BBQ in Gloucester sure to meet your 'meaty' expectations

RELATED: FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival

RELATED: FRIDAY FLAVOR: El Rey brings authentic Mexican food to Norfolk

RELATED: FRIDAY FLAVOR: It's time to get fit at FIT BAR

RELATED: FRIDAY FLAVOR: Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with Bodacious Bakehouse in Virginia Beach

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.