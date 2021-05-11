FRIDAY FLAVOR: Roll With It Cafe in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach cafe offers customers a bite to eat and board games to play.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It can be a daunting task when deciding where to go for dinner, a first date or a night out with family. However, one Hampton Roads spot is trying to make your life a little easier and more fun. "I like talking to people, and I like helping people have a good time," Quan Truong said.

Truong is the owner and mastermind behind Roll With it Cafe in Virginia Beach. This spot offers a menu full of unique cafe items, "Bacon avocado, Reuben mix that we make in-house, the southwest chicken melt," said Truong. They also have poke nachos that are a customer favorite. Plus, they sell smoothies, milkshakes and drinks like wine and beer, "we focus primarily on craft beer and wines," Truong added.

And if you're willing to, well, roll with it and pay an extra $5 per person, you have unlimited access to over 600 board games. "I've always liked playing games," Truong said. He's known that he wanted to start a business, and he said this board game cafe is perfect.

Truong said he's a social person and loves watching customers walk in, "That's the best part of having this establishment is being able to help people create those memories," he smiled.

Board games are lining an entire wall in the cafe. You can choose from categories like family, nostalgia, light strategy, heavy strategy, abstract and so many more. They have two-player games or many player-involved games. They are giving you options galore and fun for anyone of any skill set or age. There are classics, like Monopoly, Rook, Clue, but there are also some you've never heard of before.

If you aren't the best at board games but still want to play, they have people ready to help you. "We have our game guides on staff. Having someone to teach you the games is something people really enjoy," Truong added. And if you fall in love with a game while you're at Roll With It, you can buy it from their wholesale side of the store.

If you can't decide when to come, they have dedicated nights for certain crowds, like Trivia nights on Tuesday or military discounts on Wednesday. So, come in for food, a drink, a game, or all three. You can expect to have a good time at Roll With It and take the stress out of planning a fun night.