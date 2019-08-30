VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Don't think this is just any ordinary ice cream shop. The Sweet Spot offers a variety of delicious treats, you can't get anywhere else.

There's your ordinary chocolate or vanilla ice cream, but have you heard of a Bubble Waffle?

Think any type of ice cream you want, wrapped in a fresh-made waffle with chocolate syrup, whip cream and churros—and if that weren't enough, a sprinkle of any topping you would like tops it off. Gummy bears, please!

What started as a convenience store, quickly turned into one of the sweetest places around town and it's not just sweet treats that have people stopping by. It's the decor!

"I wanted people to come into somewhere that is Instagram worthy! That's jaw-dropping, that I would want to take pictures in. Somewhere that makes you feel alive and happy," said owner Mery Ghattas.

Each dessert was inspired by Mery and her husband's own personal travels.

"From Hong Kong, we got the idea of the bubble waffle that we do. Cuba, we got the idea of the churro's and from Thailand, the first dessert we had was the rolled ice cream."

The Sweet Spot is located on Atlantic Avenue and opened its doors four months ago.

"In the next few years, we'd like to expand it in Virginia Beach, but our goal is to not have them look the same or offer the same desserts."

When you're in a "sweet spot" as Mery says, you're gonna know it because the store is so much more than a just a one-stop dessert shop, but an actual experience.

"For me, presentation is very important. You walk into the store, the smell, the customer service, that's what is going to draw you in and then obviously we are going to hit you with a beautiful product, that's going to make you want to come back," she said.

The Sweet Spot offers vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options as well.

For more information on this specialty dessert spot, follow them on Instagram!

