VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A foosball table, a cornhole set, and a telephone booth aren’t things you typically see inside a financial management office space.

“We’re trying to change that culture,” said Mass Mutual Commonwealth President and CEO Kevin Paasch.

The change Paasch is referring to starts with the branch’s new digs: a redesigned, modern office space on the 11th floor of the Armada Hoffler building in Town Center.

“It was very important to have color,” said Paasch. “Not to have your traditional grays, browns, and tans.”

Paasch has a background in architecture, so it was also important that even the layout serve a functional and social purpose. The spaces, rooms, and halls of the entire floor are all named after neighborhoods and roads in Virginia Beach.

“Everyone has the opportunity to live where they want,” said Paasch.

In “Shadowlawn” you’ll find the foosball table and cornhole set. It’s a space fit for a millennial. “Bay Colony” is home to the more experienced planners and longtime employees.

“They want to be suited up,” said Paasch. “With the more cherry wood look and feel.”

It’s all about creating a storyline that clients can appreciate and employees can enjoy; something less stuffy and less square.

